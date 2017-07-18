South Korean yards see shipbuilding market improving as new orders rise

The country’s largest shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), and its affiliate yards, have secured new orders worth a combined $4.2bn for 72 ships in the first six months, representing a significant increase from $1bn for 13 ships in the year-ago period, local media Yonhap reported.
The $4.2bn orderbook is already more than 50% of HHI’s annual order target of $7.5bn for 2017.
In the same January to June period, Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) landed $4.8bn worth of orders for 13 ships, including two offshore plants. SHI is aiming to achieve $6.5bn in orderbook value for this year.
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) clinched $770 worth of new orders for seven ships in the first half.
The big three Korean yards’ combined orderbook for the first half amounted to $9.77bn.
The three Korean yards are also looking forward to a further boost to their orderbook for the second half, with HHI set to sign deals valued at approximately $2.7bn, SHI likely to win a $1.5bn deal to build 12 articulated tug barges, and DSME last week landed a new order to build four VLCCs with the value yet to be disclosed.