  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • Stena Drilling unit terminates drilling rig order at SHI
News:Asia

Stena Drilling unit terminates drilling rig order at SHI

Stena Drilling unit terminates drilling rig order at SHI

Stena Drilling’s affiliate Stena Atlantic has exercised its right to terminate a semi-submersible drilling unit construction contract with South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI).

The harsh environment drilling rig named Stena MidMAX was ordered by Stena Atlantic in June 2013 with planned delivery in March 2016.

“SHI has, however, been unable to complete and deliver the unit within the contractually agreed timeframe,” Stena Drilling announced.

“Under the contract terms, Stena Atlantic is entitled to reimbursement of $215.4m in pre-delivery instalments paid to SHI, plus accrued interest. Stena Atlantic is also intending to pursue claims for compensation in respect of its costs incurred in relation to the project,” it added.

Posted 05 June 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Lee Hong Liang

Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

FREE WHITEPAPER: The Next Generation of Offshore & Workboats Seafarers

The next wave of seafarers are already being shaped by advances in technology.
With developments in ship autonomy requiring different skill sets, a whole new approach to ship operation and management is needed.

However, with a life at sea holding little appeal for the next generation, is the offshore and workboat sector now in danger of a shortage of motivated and enthusiastic seagoing personnel?

The latest Seatrade Maritime News whitepaper provides you with a comprehensive overview of this growing challenge and examines how a lack of experienced seafarers could reach a critical point in the future.

Download: The Next Generation of Offshore & Workboats Seafarers here.

Adestra header image SOMWME WP 2

Published in AsiaEuropeShipbuilding & ShipyardsOffshoreNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top