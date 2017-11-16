  • Home >
Survitec displaying wide range of safety equipment at Marintec China 2017

Survitec will be displaying its lifejackets and life rafts, as well as its range of fire and gas safety systems, including the latest N2 nitrogen generator.

The company has been growing the number of brands under its umbrella including Unitor Safety, Novenco Fire Fighting, X Flow and Maritime Protection.

“We look forward to attending Marintec in China this year and to catch up with our existing customers and meet new partners to show them the new, all-inclusive Survitec group brand which includes some established names they might not realise come under the group umbrella,” said Yilie Shen, managing director of Northeast Asia for Survitec Group.

“ We are proud of our comprehensive offering and look forward to discussing how we can help owners, shipbuilders and their affiliates across the APAC region at the region’s premier event.”

Survitec will be stand H41-1 as part of the UK pavilion in hall N3.

Posted 16 November 2017

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

