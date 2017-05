Taiwan Navigation has ordered two ultramax bulk carriers at a total price of $51m from Japan’s Oshima Shipbuilding.

In a brief announcement made by Taipei-listed Taiwan Navigation, the delivery date for the pair of 62,000-dwt bulk carriers was not specified.

Last November, the shipowner’s chairman Liu Qingjin was reported saying that the company is planning to acquire more new ships in view of the low newbuilding prices.