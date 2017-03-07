Taizhou Kouan inks order for handysize

The construction of the 23,000-dwt handysize newbuilding is to be completed over the next 13 months starting 6 March 2017.
Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
China’s Taizhou Kouan Shipbuilding has landed an order to build one handysize oil tanker for compatriot Ningbo Yongwang Shipping.
The construction of the 23,000-dwt handysize newbuilding is to be completed over the next 13 months starting 6 March 2017.
Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.
Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime
Download your copy of our latest FREE whitepaper to find out more about the crude and product tanker markets, low cost new building prices and finance, ballast water management convention and scrapping including, OPEC production cuts and a lot more!
|
Download your copy and explore: