Taizhou Kouan inks order for handysize

Taizhou Kouan inks order for handysize

China’s Taizhou Kouan Shipbuilding has landed an order to build one handysize oil tanker for compatriot Ningbo Yongwang Shipping.

The construction of the 23,000-dwt handysize newbuilding is to be completed over the next 13 months starting 6 March 2017.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Posted 07 March 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Lee Hong Liang

Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

