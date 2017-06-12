Tasik Subsea vessel starts six-year bareboat charter

Subsea vessel Southern Star owned by Tasik Subsea has started a six-year bareboat charter adding an extra year to its original contract.

The charter for the vessel built at Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding in Fuzhou, China also has options for extensions.

“The market is difficult with economic challenges at every tier, no one needs telling that,” said John Giddens md of Tasik Subsea.

“But, by working to ensure the operator has an outstanding and reliable vessel that can be operated competitively and flexibly, both parties saw the economic sense in extending the charter period from five to six years in exchange for adjusted rates during some of the firm charter period.”

The vessel, which features two moon pools and has a 300 metre rated, 15 man saturation diving system, with two self-propelled hyperbaric lifeboats and has a 150 tonne, active heave compensated crane.