Temasline teams up with NSB in Jakarta jv

The jv called Asia Marine Temas will see NSB, the ship management arm of Reederei NSB, take 31 vessels under management under its Asia Marine arm, and bring NSB's fleet to 96 vessels in total as it expands into Southeast Asia, the company said in a press release.

The companies will be working together on crewing and technical management, with NSB providing staff from its base in Buxtehude, Germany to help support operations in Jakarta, where the JV will be based. Full integration is expected by 2020.

“The newly established business venture together with Temasline underlines the global focus of NSB Group. The partnership is another crucial point of the reorganisation we started with in 2014,” said NSB coo Tim Ponath.

NSB Group under its Asia Marine brand is also in China where it established a branch office in Shanghai in 2014, Busan, Manila and Colombo, in addition to Jakarta.

Asia Marine Shanghai took eight vessels under management in the last year and expects similar growth in the coming months, as well as more work under technical management.