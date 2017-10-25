Ten crew still missing from sunken nickel ore carrier

Dry bulk shipowners’ association Intercargo says it is deeply concerned with the tragic loss of the 57,000dwt bulk carrier Emerald Star on the morning of Oct 13 with 26 seafarers on board. To date, 16 crew members have been rescued while 10 crew members are still missing.

“As long as there is still hope, our wishes are for the missing crew to be found and the loss of life in this tragic event to be minimized,” says the association.

Emerald Star was laden with Indonesian nickel ore on a voyage from Indonesia to China when she sank about 150 nautical miles north-east of the Philippines.

Pending the results of a full casualty investigation. Intercargo urges "extreme caution" when loading nickel ore – which has a tendency to liquefaction and sloshing - and other challenging cargoes, and stresses the importance of adhering to the provisions in the International Maritime Solid Bulk Cargoes Code (IMSBC Code) to maximise safety in the transportation of dry bulk cargoes.