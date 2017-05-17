  • Home >
Thoresen Shipping buys secondhand supramax for $7.9m

Thoresen Shipping Singapore has purchased an 11-year-old supramax bulk carrier at a price of $7.9m as part of the shipowner’s ongoing fleet renewal plan.

The vessel acquired by Thoresen Shipping is the 54,170-dwt Karaweik, built at a Japanese shipyard in 2006, according to an announcement made Thoresen Thai Agencies (TTA), parent firm of Thoresen Shipping.

The vessel, to be renamed Thor Future, has been handed over to the new owner on Tuesday. The previous registered owner of the supramax was Panama-based Lucretia Shipping, part of Japan’s Santoku Shipping group.

“The acquisition is part of TTA’s ongoing fleet renewal plan to develop a fleet of modern and standard dry bulk vessels and increase our operating efficiencies. TTA’s short term fleet objective is to have a mix of handymax and supramax vessels,” TTA stated.

With the addition of the latest supramax, the Thoresen-owned fleet comprises of a total of 20 ships with an average size of 52,908 dwt and an average age of 11.8 years.

Posted 17 May 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Lee Hong Liang

Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

