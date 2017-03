China’s Tianjin Port Development Holdings has improved its annual net profit on the back of increased container and cargo volumes handled at Tianjin port.

Net profit for 2016 rose to RMB1.8bn ($261.7m) from RMB1.69bn in the previous year, according to Hong Kong- and Shanghai-listed Tianjin Port Development.

Full year revenue, however, dipped to RMB13.05bn from RMB15.4bn in 2015.

The Chinese port moved a total container throughput of 7.18m teu for 2016, up 2.1% year-on-year. The handling of bulk cargoes also rose by 5.9% year-on-year to 303.34m dwt.