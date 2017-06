Dubai-based Tomini Shipping has booked three 64,000-dwt ultramax bulk carriers at China Shipping Industry (Jiangsu) Co, reports said.

The financial details of the deal and delivery schedule for the newbuildings were not disclosed, the local media reported.

Tomini Shipping currently operates a fleet of 10 dry bulk carriers. In January, the shipowner expanded its fleet to 10 when it took delivery of two ultramaxes from CIC Changxing Shipyard in Shanghai, a sister yard of China Shipping Industry (Jiangsu), of which both are subsidiaries of Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry.