  • Total and Pavilion Energy sign agreement for LNG bunkering in Singapore
Total and Pavilion Energy have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate on LNG bunkering in Singapore.

Under the agreement Pavilion Gas will supply LNG as bunker fuel to Total Marine Fuels Global Solutions for delivery to its customers in the port of Singapore. Under the agreement two companies may explore further cooperation in the logistics for LNG bunkering.

The MoU was signed by Patrick Pouyanné, chairman and ceo of Total, and Seah Moon Ming, ceo of Pavilion Energy and Pavilion Gas.

Pouyanné said: “developing a competitive worldwide LNG bunkering network will be key for the industry; securing access in the main hubs, such as Singapore, is part of our strategy. The MoU signed with Pavilion Gas is a real opportunity for Total to make further inroads in this promising new market.”  

While Seah commented: “Pavilion Energy views LNG bunkering as a future driver for LNG demand growth and welcomes this MoU with Total.” 

Singapore is the world’s largest bunkering port and demand for LNG as marine fuel is expected to increase with the IMO’s 0.5% sulphur cap for marine fuels from 2020.

Posted 04 April 2017

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

