Two workers have died at Taiwan’s CSBC shipbuilding site in Kaohsiung on Saturday while they were working on a semi-submersible heavylift ship, according to an announcement by the local authority.

Kaohsiung City Labor Affairs Bureau reported that the two men, who worked for a contractor of CSBC, died from electric shock while doing arc welding work.

The bureau has ordered the model of arc welder involved in the fatal accident removed from service and all work on the semi-submersible heavylift ship to be stopped.

The bureau also imposed a fine of TWD60,000 ($1,980) on CSBC and a fine of TWD30,000 on the contractor for mismanagement.