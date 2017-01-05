UMW Oil & Gas gets 18-month jack-up rig contract from Petronas

The company said in a stock market announcement that it had secured the contract for provision of drilling services for 18 months from Petronas E&P unit Petronas Carigali but did not disclose the contract value.

It added that it would deploy the UMW Naga 7 for the job. “The provision of the drilling rig services is expected to contribute positively to the earnings and net assets of UMW-OG during the contract period for the financial period ending 31 December 2017,” said UMW-OG.

The UMW NAGA 7 rig is one of UMW-OG's large fleet of jack-up drilling rigs that is suffering from low utilisation rates at the moment.

And the situation is not expected to improve, with analysts predicting that the demand for jack-up rigs in Malaysia will fall to six units this year from eight in 2016, while the Southeast Asian market for jack-up rigs is also expected to continue to be oversupplied and suffer from some of the lowest utilisation rates in the world.