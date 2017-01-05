  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • UMW Oil & Gas gets 18-month jack-up rig contract from Petronas
News:Asia

UMW Oil & Gas gets 18-month jack-up rig contract from Petronas

UMW Oil & Gas gets 18-month jack-up rig contract from Petronas

UMW Oil & Gas (UMW-OG) has secured a contract for one of its jack-up drilling rigs.

The company said in a stock market announcement that it had secured the contract for provision of drilling services for 18 months from Petronas E&P unit Petronas Carigali but did not disclose the contract value.

It added that it would deploy the UMW Naga 7 for the job. “The provision of the drilling rig services is expected to contribute positively to the earnings and net assets of UMW-OG during the contract period for the financial period ending 31 December 2017,” said UMW-OG.

The UMW NAGA 7 rig is one of UMW-OG's large fleet of jack-up drilling rigs that is suffering from low utilisation rates at the moment.

And the situation is not expected to improve, with analysts predicting that the demand for jack-up rigs in Malaysia will fall to six units this year from eight in 2016, while the Southeast Asian market for jack-up rigs is also expected to continue to be oversupplied and suffer from some of the lowest utilisation rates in the world.

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Posted 05 January 2017
Vincent Wee

Hong Kong and SE Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime News

Want to connect with and learn more about the offshore marine and workboat industry? 

Seatrade Offshore Marine & Workboats is a pivotal platform for industry professionals looking to meet international visitors with high level of purchasing authority and listen and learn from some of the industry’s leading personalities. Seatrade Offshore Marine & Workboats attracts ship owners, operators and senior management teams from key NOCs, IOCs and EPCs.

Generate sales leads, unveil your new product or technology and strengthen new and existing relationships. Promote your position within the maritime market and achieve multiple business objectives in one place.

SOMWME logo and dates

                                       Discover Exhibitor Opportunities                                   

Published in AsiaOffshoreNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top