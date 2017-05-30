  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • Uni-Asia starts internal restructuring via scheme of arrangement
News:Asia

Uni-Asia starts internal restructuring via scheme of arrangement

Uni-Asia starts internal restructuring via scheme of arrangement

Alternative investment firm Uni-Asia Holdings, which operates dry bulk vessels via Uni-Asia Shipping, has commenced an internal restructuring by a scheme of arrangement.

Singapore-listed Uni-Asia stated that the proposed internal restructuring and scheme of arrangement were delivered to the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands for registration last Friday, upon which the scheme became effective.

Uni-Asia had announced in January this year that the internal restructuring would see the group enter into a deal with NewCo Group, a new investment holding firm incorporated in January with no business operations, for it to acquire all existing issued ordinary shares of par value of $1.60 each held by shareholders.

Upon completion of the proposed restructuring, Uni-Asia will become wholly-owned by NewCo and relinquish its status as a listed company on the Singapore Exchange (SGX). NewCo will instead be listed and traded on SGX.

Apart from dry bulk shipping, Uni-Asia has businesses in property investment and management, and hotel operations.

Posted 30 May 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Lee Hong Liang

Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

Seatrade Maritime Awards Dubai stacked RGB WBG       

Could this be your year?

The Seatrade Maritime Awards are now open for entries; the premier maritime award scheme for the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa. With 20 categories to choose from, including three new awards, could this be the year your team is put in the spotlight?

Entries close Thursday 25 May 2017 - find out more about taking part today.
ENTER NOW
Published in AsiaDry CargoFinance & InsuranceNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top