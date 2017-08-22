US Navy in 'operational pause' as search for 10 missing in tanker collision continues

The US Navy has called an “operational pause” to its fleet after the destroyer USS John S McCain collided with a tanker in the Singapore Strait leaving 10 missing and five injured.

The collision between the warship USS John S McCain and the product tanker Alnic MC is the second serious accident involving a US naval vessel and a merchant ship in Asian waters in just three months.

"This trend demands more forceful action. As such, I have directed an operational pause be taken in all of our fleets around the world," said Navy Adm John Richardson, the chief of naval operations. Adm Richardson described the latest accident as very similar to other recent incidents with the US fleet.

“And that gives great cause for concern that there is something out there that we're not getting at,” he said.

Meanwhile search and rescue (SAR) operations continued overnight for the 10 US Navy personnel missing in the collision on Monday morning. The Maritime & Port Authority of Singapore said 250 personnel from various agencies were deployed in SAR operations including a frigate, two patrol vessels, three helicopters, and two police coastguard vessels.

Describing the the damage to the warship the US Navy said. “Significant damage to the hull resulted in flooding to nearby compartments, including crew berthing, machinery and communications rooms. Damage control efforts by the crew halted further flooding.”

Andrew Tan, chief executive of the MPA said: ““Our thoughts are with the injured and families of the US Navy crew who are currently still missing following the incident in Singapore territorial waters. The Singapore authorities will spare no effort to try to find them, and render all possible assistance to our US friends.”