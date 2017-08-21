US Navy destroyer USS John S. McCain collides with tanker in Singapore Strait

A US Navy a guided missile destroyer USS John S. McCain collided with a Vafias owned tanker Alnic MC in the Singapore Strait on Monday morning.

In the second collision involving a US Naval vessel and a merchant ship in Asian waters in two months, the US Navy the USS John S. McCain collided with the 50,076 dwt product tanker Alnic MC at 5-24am local time. The Alnic MC is owned Harry Vafias company Brave Maritime Corp according to VesselsValue, and managed by Energetic Tank.

Injuries or missing resulting from the accident are yet to be ascertained but a search and rescue operation is underway.

“Initial reports indicate John S. McCain sustained damage to her port side aft. The extent of damage and personnel injuries is being determined,” the US Navy.

“Search and rescue efforts are underway in coordination with local authorities.

“In addition to tug boats out of Singapore, the Republic of Singapore Navy ship RSS Gallant (97), RSN helicopters and Police Coast Guard vessel Basking Shark (55) are currently in the area to render assistance. MV-22s and SH-60s from USS America are also responding,” the US Navy added.

The USS John S. McCain was reported to be heading to port under its own power.

There was no news on the extent of damage to the tanker involved in the collision. Seatrade Maritime News has reached out to the Singapore authorities for comment.

It is the second collision involving a US Naval vessel in recent months following the collision between the US Fitzgerald and the containership ACX Crystal off Japan in Japan that left seven dead and three injured on the US warship.