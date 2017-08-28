US Navy recovers bodies of all 10 sailors missing in USS John S McCain tanker collision

The remains have been recovered of all 10 US Navy sailors missing from last Monday’s collision between the USS John S McCain and the tanker Alnic MC in the Singapore Strait.

The US Navy said on Monday that Navy and Marine Corps divers had now recovered the remains of all 10 sailors who were missing following the collision.

The collision in the westbound lane of traffic separation scheme on 21 August has been the subject of intense media speculation and led to the firing of US Navy 7th Fleet Commander Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin. The US Navy said the incident was under investigation to determine the facts and circumstances of the collision that also injured seven the warship.

Meanwhile the Maritime & Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) announced that it had ceased all recovery operations. “On behalf of all agencies involved in this search and rescue operation, MPA expresses our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased US Navy crew. We hope they will find the strength to overcome this difficult time,” said Andrew Tan, chief executive of MPA.

The Alnic MC discharged its cargo of 12,000 tonnes of fuel oil in Singapore on Thursday and was set to remain at anchorage in the Republic’s waters for further assessment and repairs.

Managers Stealth Maritime Corp said they were fully cooperating with the relevant authorities in investigations into the collision.