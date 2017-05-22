  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • Vallianz slumps to $208m quarterly loss on writedowns
News:Asia

Vallianz slumps to $208m quarterly loss on writedowns

Vallianz slumps to $208m quarterly loss on writedowns

Singapore-listed OSV owner Vallianz reported a loss of $208.1m in the fourth quarter ended by 31 March 2017 hit by hefty writedowns.

The $208.1m loss for the quarter compared to a $5.52m profit in the corresponding period a year earlier. Revenues were 21.5% at $38.69m for the fourth quarter of 2017 against $49.3m in the same period in 2016.

An in-depth evaluation of the carrying value of certain of its assets that comprise goodwill, fixed assets and investments, in light of the current slowdown in the offshore and marine market undertaken in the last quarter resulted in writedowns total $214.55m.

At an operating level the company reported an operating profit of $3.74m for the quarter.

“The industry conditions continue to be extremely challenging amid intense competition in the offshore support vessel market,” said Ling Yong Wah, ceo of Vallianz.

“Although sluggish demand has placed significant pressure on vessel utilisation and charter rates in most markets, Vallianz’s vessel chartering business remains operationally profitable. This is because most of our vessel charters are long term in nature and based primarily in the Middle East region where there are sustained oil production activities.”

Following the release of its results Vallianz requested a trading halt from the Singapore Exchange pending an announcement.

Posted 22 May 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

FREE WHITEPAPER: The Next Generation of Offshore & Workboats Seafarers

The next wave of seafarers are already being shaped by advances in technology.
With developments in ship autonomy requiring different skill sets, a whole new approach to ship operation and management is needed.

However, with a life at sea holding little appeal for the next generation, is the offshore and workboat sector now in danger of a shortage of motivated and enthusiastic seagoing personnel?

The latest Seatrade Maritime News whitepaper provides you with a comprehensive overview of this growing challenge and examines how a lack of experienced seafarers could reach a critical point in the future.

Download: The Next Generation of Offshore & Workboats Seafarers here.

Adestra header image SOMWME WP 2

Published in AsiaMiddle East & AfricaFinance & InsuranceOffshoreNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top