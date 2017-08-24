Video: Typhoon Hato wreaks havoc on ships in HK and South China

The deadly Typhoon Hato, which lashed Hong Kong and South China on Wednesday, took its toll on Chinese coastal vessels in particular.

Hong Kong Government’s Flying Service had to scramble four helicopters in eight rescue operations, plucking to safety 39 crew members from four vessels which had gone aground west of Zhuhai in the western part of the Pearl River Delta, about 15nm southwest of Hong Kong.

These were among more than 10 others that ran into trouble in the area and either sank or capsized.

The China-flagged small container feeder Yuhai 1 was forced to take shelter near the Discovery Bay Marina Club. Local reports showed the vessel listing as it came close to the shore with a video report (seen below) showing crew apparently abandoning the vessel. It finally ran aground at Nim Shue Wan around the corner.

Vessel tracking service Fleetmon.com reported a tanker broke in two, and at least two other ships were pushed aground.

Meanwhile the Guangdong and Guangzhou maritime rescue coordination centres and Guangzhou Traffic Control Centre were reportedly overwhelmed with distress signals from 0900 hours as the typhoon peaked and at least four vessels reported being in distress.