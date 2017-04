A Vietnam-flagged general cargoship crashed into houses on the Chao Phraya River after leaving Bangkok Port on Wednesday.

The 3,093 dwt, Star 62, crashed into four riverside houses in Samut Prakan on Wednesday morning after leaving Bangkok Port bound for Singapore.

The Vietnamese captain said the ship’s engine had failed after a power outage and he lost control of the vessel local press reported.

There were no injuries as result of the accident.