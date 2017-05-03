VPS introduces quick ‘pass/fail’ screening service for MFM

Fuel testing firm Veritas Petroleum Services (VPS) has launched a new service in Singapore that can swiftly determine whether the performance of the mass flow meters used to conduct bunker fuel deliveries is acceptable.

The new service, named Quick Screening Service, aims to provide a swift ‘pass’ or ‘fail’ preliminary guide on the performance of the MFM. The result is based on the meter profile and the field documents obtained by the VPS surveyor and assessed by an inhouse VPS flow technologist.

This ‘pass/fail’ rating will form part of VPS’ Bunker Quantity Survey report, allowing users to receive the information in a timely manner, according to VPS.

“Mass flow meter operation is not ‘plug and play’ and dispute resolution will be complex if a set of procedures is not available to do a preliminary round of checks based on existing parameters,” VPS stated.

“This is also the intention of the new VPS Quick Screening service where we will do a meter profile evaluation of mass flow, air index, temperature, density, drive gain, damping, etc,” the company said.

It added that field documentation checks on calibration, certificate, zero verification report and so forth will also form part of the quick screening assessment.

“Should the Quick Screening evaluation result in a ‘fail’ rating, then a more comprehensive investigation of the MFM can be initiated where required,” VPS said.