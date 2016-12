Taiwan’s Wan Hai Lines will join the Thailand-Belawan Service (TBS) from 7 January 2017, a network to be jointly operated with Japan’s K Line.

Wan Hai and K Line will each deploy one vessel of 1,400 teu in capacity for the 14-day fixed round trip schedule for TBS.

The port rotation will be Bangkok, Laem Chabang, Singapore, Port Klang North Port, Belawan, Singapore, Laem Chabang, and back to Bangkok.

“Wan Hai Lines is confident that the new service will provide customers with better frequency and service coverage in Southeast Asia sections,” Wan Hai said in a statement.