  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • Westports budgeting $184m for expansion by year-end
News:Asia

Westports budgeting $184m for expansion by year-end

Westports budgeting $184m for expansion by year-end

Malaysian port operator Westports Holdings is allocating over MYR800m ($183.8m) for expansion scheduled to be completed by the end of the year, including the construction of its Container Terminal 8 (CT8) Phase 2 wharf and container yard, this year, local media quoted ceo Ruben Emir Gnanalingam as saying.

“All these additional facilities are expected to be completed and begin operations towards the end of this year,” he said.

He noted that the budget also included the construction cost of a 600m wharf at CT 9, to be completed by year-end. These upgrades will bring capacity up to 14m teu per year up from 12m per annum currently.

Ruben said once the facilities were completed, the company could focus on increasing its productivity and efficiency, after experiencing a congested utilisation volume last year which had affected its efficiency.

“Last year, the company’s throughput increased too fast, sometimes hitting 87%, and even as high as 94% capacity,” he said.

 Gnanalingam said Westports aimed to improve its containers handling time to 40 gross moves per hour from the current 35 gross moves per hour.

Posted 27 April 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

FREE WHITEPAPER: The Next Generation of Offshore & Workboats Seafarers

The next wave of seafarers are already being shaped by advances in technology.
With developments in ship autonomy requiring different skill sets, a whole new approach to ship operation and management is needed.

However, with a life at sea holding little appeal for the next generation, is the offshore and workboat sector now in danger of a shortage of motivated and enthusiastic seagoing personnel?

The latest Seatrade Maritime News whitepaper provides you with a comprehensive overview of this growing challenge and examines how a lack of experienced seafarers could reach a critical point in the future.

Download: The Next Generation of Offshore & Workboats Seafarers here.

Adestra header image SOMWME WP 2

Published in AsiaContainersPort & LogisticsNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top