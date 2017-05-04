Westports to join consortium bidding for Colombo Port East Container terminal

The Sri Lankan government called for bids to develop the container terminal on a build, operate and transfer (BOT) basis last year.
Slated to have a 1,200 m long quay wall, with water depth of 18 m and a yard capacity of 2.4m teu, the Sri Lanka Ports Authority has so far completed just a 440 m single berth.
The project at Sri Lanka’s busiest port has been reported to be worth between $400m to $600m.
“Westports had submitted an expression of interest to participate in the consortium bidding for Colombo Port’s new terminal as reported and the consortium bidding is an ongoing process,” the company said.