Westports to join consortium bidding for Colombo Port East Container terminal

Malaysian port operator Westports Holdings is making moves to expand outside its home market, saying in a stock market announcement that it has expressed interest to participate in the Hayleys-led consortium bidding to complete the construction of Colombo Port’s East Container Terminal in Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lankan government called for bids to develop the container terminal on a build, operate and transfer (BOT) basis last year.

Slated to have a 1,200 m long quay wall, with water depth of 18 m and a yard capacity of 2.4m teu, the Sri Lanka Ports Authority has so far completed just a 440 m single berth.

The project at Sri Lanka’s busiest port has been reported to be worth between $400m to $600m.

“Westports had submitted an expression of interest to participate in the consortium bidding for Colombo Port’s new terminal as reported and the consortium bidding is an ongoing process,” the company said.