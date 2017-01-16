  • Home >
  Wilmar orders six chemical tankers at Jinhai Heavy Industry
Wilmar orders six chemical tankers at Jinhai Heavy Industry

Wilmar orders six chemical tankers at Jinhai Heavy Industry

Wilmar’s shipping arm Raffles Shipping Corporation has booked six 19,700-dwt oil and chemical tankers at China’s Jinhai Heavy Industry.

The latest newbuilding order marks Jinhai’s first ever deal to construct chemical tankers, it was revealed at a recent signing ceremony. The Chinese shipbuilder constructs mainly bulk carriers, containerships and oil tankers.

The new ships, to be classed by Bureau Veritas, are expected to be mostly working in the shallow waters of Southeast Asia for inter-island transportation. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Singapore-listed Wilmar, through Raffles Shipping Corp, currently operates a fleet of 56 ships, including 38 chemical tankers.

Posted 16 January 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Lee Hong Liang

Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

