Wison and Shanghai Electric to develop mid-large scale floating LNG power barge

Wison Offshore & Marine has inked an agreement with Shanghai Electric Power Generation Group with an aim to develop medium to large scale floating LNG power generation barge.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Wison and Shanghai Electric aims to promote the commercialisation of the floating power generation solution.

The joint development will be based on Wison’s existing Floating LNG Storage Regasification and Power Generation (FSRP). Wison received Approval in Principle (AiP) from Bureau Veritas (BV) for its 50MW FSRP design in July this year.

“Wison is greatly honored to join hands with Shanghai Electric, a worldwide market leader to develop FSRP products,” said Cui Ying, ceo of Wison.

“It’s no doubt the complimentary strengths and resources of the two companies can facilitate our path forward in commercialising floating LNG power, which in turn will solidify a leading position in this emerging market.”

Posted 20 November 2017

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

