Wison granted BV approval-in-principle for FSRU barge

China’s Wison Offshore & Marine (Wison) announced that it has received an approval-in-principle from Bureau Veritas (BV) for its newly-developed, large-scale Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) barge.

Shanghai-headquartered Wison said the scalable storage capacity is the first such FSRU barge design that has been granted approval-in-principle by a classification society.

David W. Chen, senior solution manager at Wison, said: “Wison large-scale FSRU is a fit-for-purpose facility designed with practical operation considerations. It features scalable storage capacity from 150,000 cu m to 265,000 cu m and a base case design of 750 million standard cubic feet per day regasification capacity expandable to fit project needs.

“Designed for near-shore/at-shore application, the FSRU can also be deployed offshore with a single point mooring system,” Chen said.

The full-size floating LNG terminal solution offers an economical alternative to the conventional LNG regasification vessels (LNG RV) especially for markets with long-term demand.

Wison said the barge design lowers initial capital investments by an estimated 20% compared with LNG RV of equivalent size as well as O&M costs, while enabling uninterrupted service throughout project lifecycle.

Wison said the latest progress made with BV meant that the company is now capable of providing a comprehensive range of FSRU solutions catering to the LNG import markets with various scales of demand.

Last month, Wison also received an approval-in-principle from BV for its newly developed floating LNG power supply barge, which integrates the functions of LNG loading and storage, and regasification and power generation.

Wison also delivered the world’s first floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) barge named Caribbean FLNG in late-July, under an engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) contract with Exmar.