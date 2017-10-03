World’s first converted FLNG departs Keppel Shipyard

The world’s first converted FLNG built by Singapore’s Keppel Shipyard for Golar LNG has departed the yard on Sunday, moving to a deepwater anchorage before sailing to West Africa for its first project.

Golar LNG said the FLNG, named Hilli Episeyo, will complete a final marine commissioning at the deepwater anchorage before leaving Singapore waters between 15-20 October.

The Hilli Episeyo will be put in operation offshore Kribi, Cameroon, for Societe Nationale des Hydrocarbures and Perenco Cameroon, and will be the first FLNG project in Africa.

The vessel was converted from a 1975-built Moss LNG carrier with a storage capacity of 125,000 cu m. It has been designed for a liquefaction capacity of about 2.4m tonnes of LNG per year.

Last month, Shell and Keppel joint venture FueLNG has conducted its first LNG bunkering for Hilli Episeyo via a ship-to-truck transfer, setting the stage for a proven LNG bunkering infrastructure in Singapore.