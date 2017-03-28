World's largest containership delivered to Mitsui OSK Lines

The world’s largest containership, the MOL Triumph, has been delivered to Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) from Samsung Heavy Industries.

At 400 meters in length and 58.8 meters in width, MOL Triumph is currently the world’s largest containership.

And with a capacity of 20,170 TEU, the vessel is the first 20,000 TEU-class containership deployed in THE Alliance’s Asia to Europe trade via the FE2 service.

MOL’s newest vessel is the first of a fleet of six 20,000 TEU-class containerships for the company, the second of which is due to be delivered in May 2017.

Junichiro Ikeda, president and ceo of MOL said: “The MOL Group is honoured to unveil this new vessel, which is the largest containership in the world. The vessel is equipped with various new sustainable technologies to provide more efficient fuel consumption and improved environmental performance.”

The new 20,000 TEU-class containerships are equipped with various highly advanced energy-saving technologies including low friction underwater paint, high efficiency propeller and rudder.

The vessel has also been designed with the retrofit option to convert to LNG fueled ship in view of the implementation of the International Maritime Organisation’s new regulation to limit SOx emission in marine fuels which will come into effect in 2020.

MOL Triumph will set off on her maiden voyage from Xingang in April 2017 and will sail to Dalian, Qingdao, Shanghai, Ningbo, Hong Kong, Yantian and Singapore.

She will then transit through the Suez Canal and continue on to Tangier, Southampton, Hamburg, Rotterdam and Le Havre. She will then call at Tangier and Jebel Ali on the way back to Asia.