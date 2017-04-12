  • Home >
World's largest containership record tumbles again with delivery of Madrid Maersk

The record for the world’s largest containership has been broken again with the delivery of the 20,568 teu Madrid Maersk.

The Madrid Maersk was delivered by Daewoo Shipbuilding Marine Engineering (DSME) to Maersk on Tuesday according to analyst Alphaliner.

The delivery of the Madrid Maersk comes just two weeks after Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) took delivery of the previous record holder the 21,170 teu MOL Triumph which is currently on its maiden voyage.

The 20,568 teu Madrid Maersk is the first of 11 Triple E Mark II ships ordered at a cost of $160m each in 2015. The first series of 20 Triple, 18,350 teu ships which started delivery in 2013, were the first containerships to break the 18,000 teu size mark.

The Madrid Maersk is currently sailing to Russia for bunkering before joining the Asia – Europe trade.

Posted 12 April 2017

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

