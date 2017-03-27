Xiamen Port to build another two berths for $93m

Xiamen Port Development has appointed a contractor to build two new berths at its Gulei Port Development project.

The company said in a stock market announcement that through its Gulei Port Development unit, it has appointed CCCC Third Navigational Engineering Bureau to construct berths North No 1 and No 2 in the Gulei operation area for RMB637.5m ($92.9m).

The job will consist of building two 50,000-tonne multi-purpose berths, a 5,000-tonne multi-purpose berth, four fire-fighting tug berths and other corresponding ancillary facilities.

The berths will consist of a total quay length of 1,306m and take up a total land area of 423,600 sqm and make up part of the group’s promotion of the Gulei Port Development Project, Xiamen Port said.

"The board is of the view that the entering into of the construction contract is crucial to the group’s proactive promotion of the Gulei Port Development Project. As part of the implementation of the group’s expansion strategy outside Xiamen Port Island region, the construction works enable the group to commence terminal and port logistics business in Gulei port area in order to provide relevant port-related ancillary services for the development of petrochemical industry in Gulei port and hence further enhance the core competitiveness of the group’s port-related principal business," Xiamen Port concluded.