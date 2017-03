Taiwan’s Yang Ming Marine Transport saw its full year loss widened in 2016 over 2015 amid the continuing weak global dry bulk shipping market.

Taipei-listed Yang Ming registered a 2016 loss of TWD14.91bn ($493.56m), incurring a larger deficit compared to the loss of TWD6.46bn in 2015.

Dry bulk shipowner Yang Ming was last profitable in 2013 when it recorded a gain of TWD2.79bn.

Revenue for 2016 dropped by 9.5% year-on-year to TWD115.4bn.