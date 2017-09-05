Yang Ming prices 500m shares offer to raise $170m

  • Home >
Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp is seeking to raise up to TWD5bn ($170m) through a 500m shares issuance programme.

As part of the shipowner’s recapitalisation move, Yang Ming announced in July the plan to issue an additional 500m shares at a price to be determined.

The Taipei-listed company confirmed to the stock exchange that the additional shares will be priced at TWD10 each to potentially raise up to TWD5bn.

Yang Ming detailed that 80% of the shares offer will be available for subscription by existing shareholders, 10% for employees and another 10% for the public.

Yang Ming said the funds raised will go towards repayment bank borrowings and strengthening its balance sheet.

Posted 05 September 2017

