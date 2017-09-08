Yang Ming to sell 8,795 used dry containers

Taiwan’s Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp has put 8,795 used units of dry containers up for sale, potentially raising sales proceeds of up to $245,700.

The dry containers are a mix of 20-equivalent units, 40-equivalent units and 40-high cube units, manufactured between 1991 to 2003.

The bid prices have been set at $171,000 to acquire 5,812 container units in Asia, $41,400 for 1,709 units in Europe, $33,300 for 1,247 units in the Americas, and $245,700 for all 8,795 containers in all regions.

The bid is scheduled to be held on 26 September.

Meanwhile, Taipei-listed Yang Ming has also recently priced a 500m shares offer to raise up to TWD5bn ($170m), with the funds going toward repaying bank borrowings and strengthening its balance sheet.