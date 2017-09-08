Yang Ming to sell 8,795 used dry containers

  • Home >
Taiwan’s Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp has put 8,795 used units of dry containers up for sale, potentially raising sales proceeds of up to $245,700.

The dry containers are a mix of 20-equivalent units, 40-equivalent units and 40-high cube units, manufactured between 1991 to 2003.

The bid prices have been set at $171,000 to acquire 5,812 container units in Asia, $41,400 for 1,709 units in Europe, $33,300 for 1,247 units in the Americas, and $245,700 for all 8,795 containers in all regions.

The bid is scheduled to be held on 26 September.

Meanwhile, Taipei-listed Yang Ming has also recently priced a 500m shares offer to raise up to TWD5bn ($170m), with the funds going toward repaying bank borrowings and strengthening its balance sheet.

Posted 08 September 2017

Lee Hong Liang

Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

