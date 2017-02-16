Yang Ming to upgrade Taiwan-Philippines Express service

  • Home >
Container carrier Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp will upgrade its Taiwan-Philippines Express (TPE) by adding a 2,800-teu boxship, ER Martinique, effective 21 February.

The TPE route is currently serviced by two container vessels, the 1,793-teu Komati operated by Yang Ming and the 1,702-teu Teng Yun He operated by Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL).

The network covers Kaohsiung, Manila North Port and Manila South Port with a round voyage of seven days.

“At the same time, Yang Ming will provide a new direct service from South China to the Philippines (PH2 service) through slot exchange cooperation with OOCL,” Yang Ming announced.

The seven-day port rotation of PH2 service is Shekou, Hong Kong, Manila North Port, Manila South Port, and back to Shekou.

Posted 16 February 2017

Lee Hong Liang

Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

