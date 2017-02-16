Yang Ming to upgrade Taiwan-Philippines Express service

Container carrier Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp will upgrade its Taiwan-Philippines Express (TPE) by adding a 2,800-teu boxship, ER Martinique, effective 21 February.

The TPE route is currently serviced by two container vessels, the 1,793-teu Komati operated by Yang Ming and the 1,702-teu Teng Yun He operated by Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL).

The network covers Kaohsiung, Manila North Port and Manila South Port with a round voyage of seven days.

“At the same time, Yang Ming will provide a new direct service from South China to the Philippines (PH2 service) through slot exchange cooperation with OOCL,” Yang Ming announced.

The seven-day port rotation of PH2 service is Shekou, Hong Kong, Manila North Port, Manila South Port, and back to Shekou.