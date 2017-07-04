  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • Yangzijiang lands newbuilding orders worth $133m
News:Asia

Yangzijiang lands newbuilding orders worth $133m

Yangzijiang lands newbuilding orders worth $133m

China’s privately-owned Yangzijiang Shipbuilding has updated that the group has won six shipbuilding contracts worth a total of $133m during the second quarter of this year.

Among the six effective contracts, three 1,800 teu boxship orders were exercised from existing options and the remaining three 82,000 dwt bulk carrier orders were new deals.

The new ships are scheduled to be delivered in phases between 2018 to 2020.

“In summary, year-to-date, the group secured a total of 19 effective shipbuilding contracts with an aggregate value of $540m, and there is nine outstanding options including one 6,500 dwt con-ro vessel, two 62,000 dwt bulk carriers, three 1,800 teu containerships and three 29,800 dwt self-unloading vessels to be carried forward,” Yangzijiang announced.

Posted 04 July 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Lee Hong Liang

Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

NEW DOWNLOAD: The guide to the 2020 IMO 0.5% fuel sulphur regulation

Explore the few options Shipowners have to choose from to comply with the regulation, while refiners are expected to make changes to refinery configuration and production in response to market demand.

Contents:

  • Executive summary
  • On the receiving end - shipping 
  • What it means for the refiners
  • Shipping options
  • Conclusions

This guide also provides you with the information you need to know regarding bunker fuel supply, as the availability landscape is set to change when IMO’s global 0.5% fuel sulphur content cap regulation is enforced from 2020. 

Click here to download the whitepaper now and explore the options available to the industry.

 

Published in AsiaContainersDry CargoShipbuilding & ShipyardsNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top