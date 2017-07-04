Yangzijiang lands newbuilding orders worth $133m

China’s privately-owned Yangzijiang Shipbuilding has updated that the group has won six shipbuilding contracts worth a total of $133m during the second quarter of this year.

Among the six effective contracts, three 1,800 teu boxship orders were exercised from existing options and the remaining three 82,000 dwt bulk carrier orders were new deals.

The new ships are scheduled to be delivered in phases between 2018 to 2020.

“In summary, year-to-date, the group secured a total of 19 effective shipbuilding contracts with an aggregate value of $540m, and there is nine outstanding options including one 6,500 dwt con-ro vessel, two 62,000 dwt bulk carriers, three 1,800 teu containerships and three 29,800 dwt self-unloading vessels to be carried forward,” Yangzijiang announced.