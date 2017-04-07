Your chance to hear the views industry leaders on key issues in shipping at Sea Asia 2017

The Sea Asia Global Forum will kick-off the conference sessions at Southeast Asia’s largest maritime event on 25 April with top international executives discussing global shipping and energy markets.

The global theme of the opening forum reflects the strong international attendance is in prospect later this month for the sixth edition of Sea Asia, the global maritime conference and exhibitiion co-organised by Seatrade UBM and the Singapore Maritime Foundation.

Ten national groups will be taking part on the exhibition floor, with Denmark, Greece, Japan, South Korea and the UK for the first time joining China, Holland, Norway, Panama and Singapore with national pavilions.

The traditional opening session for the Sea Asia conference on Tuesday 25 April sees a panel that includes a leading international banker and a major oil trader, as well as leaders from the shipping industry in a discussion on the fundamentals of world trade, energy and finance, and how they may impact the future for the shipping industry.

Chaired by international broadcaster Nik Gowing, the panel will include Piyush Gupta, ceo of DBS Group, Paddy Rodgers, ceo of Euronav, Dato’ Kho Hui Meng, president and managing director of Vitol Asia Pte Ltd, and Andy Tung ceo of Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL ).

Among the questions to be discussed are: Is the current downturn in world trade cyclical or driven by long term factors? What does the shift to renewable energy sources mean for commodity traders, oil companies and shipowners and how fast will the transition unfold? What are the principal opportunities and risks of the digital revolution for business now and in the future? How will the interest rate cycle impact upon shipping in the coming years?

Make sure you don’t miss this high energy interactive debate at the start of Sea Asia 2017.

For more details on the Sea Asia Global Forum and how to register please visit http://www.sea-asia.com/Conference/2017-Conference-Programme