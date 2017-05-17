  • Home >
  • News >
  • Europe >
  • ABB leads electrification of ‘world’s largest emission-free ferries’
News:Europe

ABB leads electrification of ‘world’s largest emission-free ferries’

ABB leads electrification of ‘world’s largest emission-free ferries’

Work is underway at Öresund Dry Docks in Sweden on electrification of two Scandlines/HH Ferries vessels, set to become what are claimed will be the world’s largest emission-free ferries.

ABB Marine will deliver batteries, an energy storage control system and Onboard DC Grid technology for the vessels, as well as revolutionary “robot” stations at either end of the route that will automatically plug in the ferry to shoreside power when it arrives, thereby maximising the charging period.

ABB is following a controlled progression towards autonomous shipping “through a step-by-step development process” that is advancing from isolated operations towards connected, integrated, remote and finally autonomous operations, explained senior vp Sakari Sorsimi, head of ABB business unit Marine and Ports, Finland.

The company is one of the leading pioneers in the digitalisation of shipping and has already opened Integrated Operation Centers in Asia (Singapore), Europe (Helsinki and Billingstad, Norway) and the US (Miami) where ship data is received and monitored.

Currently data from some 600 connected vessels is being monitored, with Carnival Cruise Lines among ABB’s reference clients. An internal ABB study had shown that remote monitoring of machinery reduced maintenance costs by 50%.

Posted 17 May 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Seatrade Maritime News

Seatrade Maritime News

Seatrade Maritime Awards Dubai stacked RGB WBG       

Could this be your year?

The Seatrade Maritime Awards are now open for entries; the premier maritime award scheme for the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa. With 20 categories to choose from, including three new awards, could this be the year your team is put in the spotlight?

Entries close Thursday 25 May 2017 - find out more about taking part today.
ENTER NOW
Published in EuropeEnvironmentalShip OperationsLive From Nor-Shipping 2017News Emails
Tagged under
back to top