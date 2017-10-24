ABS looks to a new era in classification

These are challenging times for shipping with owners and managers having to juggle difficult markets, regulatory change and technology developments, all at the same time as their day-to-day business.

Speaking to Seatrade Maritime News, Kirsi Tikka, ABS evp for global marine and John McDonald, ABS president for the Pacific division, explain how the classification organisation is helping its customers comply with new regulations, and developing technology both to improve operations in the near term, and with a longer view to the future of shipping.

“Like everybody we are really looking at how to enhance our operations using more data, digital and new technology, moving to a new classification era, says Tikka.

On the technological front there has been much talk and excitement about autonomous shipping, but this remains very much in the R&D phase. ABS is part of the Unmanned Cargo Ship Development Alliance and is looking to see developments from this research that will result in safer and more efficient shipping which is as important as the goal of the autonomous ship.

“We see it as a process where autonomy is the target but there are a number of intermediate steps to get there. To get to autonomy you have to work on reliability and redundancy, there are a number of things that you need to fall in place to get to autonomy, so I think there will be these intermediate advances that will benefit the industry,” Tikka explains.

For shipowners there are more immediate issues such as complying with the IMO’s Ballast Water Management Convention and separate US ballast water requirements, and the global 0.5% sulphur cap that is coming in 2020.

“We try to assist the industry in complying with the various regulations and help them to understand the regulations. Even as we remain focused on helping industry today, we are always looking ahead to tomorrow’s technologies and innovations, laying the groundwork that will enable the next generation of shipping,” Tikka says.

In the case of ballast water management ABS has carried out workshops and a survey to determine the issues that shipowners and managers face and how these can be addressed with best practices.

When it comes to the 2020 0.5% sulphur cap for marine fuels, ABS advises on the different options available such as scrubbers, low sulphur fuels, and alternative fuels such as LNG, and analyses what will best suit an individual owner as a solution.

Tikka notes that low sulphur fuel is being seen as the easier option for existing vessels with retrofits of scrubbers “problematic”, however, it is a “very different story” for newbuildings.

LNG as a fuel is an option that is receiving a lot of attention at the moment, although seen as more of an option for newbuildings rather than retrofits.

Tikka explains: “We have a large LNG fleet in ABS class, experience with all types of dual fuel engines and we have classed a number of LNG-fuelled projects on other vessel types.

“I think it is very much a serious alternative, but it’s not a default option by any means, even if you look at it for newbuilding, it’s costly and the LNG fuelling infrastructure is not always readily available.”

Coming back to the more immediate implementation of technology, ABS is focusing on how to make surveys less disruptive, using data analytics in decision making. Cybersecurity is an important element in this process.

ABS envisions a future where decisions can be made on smart data, only sending a surveyor on board when the data shows their presence is necessary. Also, to make surveys less disruptive and safer, drones are starting to be deployed, and wearable technology used by surveyors enables a more efficient decision process between the vessel and the shore.

With all the IT developments taking place, cybersecurity is an area that ABS has put a lot of focus on. “We have a full cyber programme that we offer to the industry for both safety and security, not only looking at the IT, but also the operational technology which is becoming very important as ships become more automated and connected,” McDonald says.

At the end of day the requirements of every customer are different and ABS works with shipowners and managers to customise its offerings. “Each client has different needs and interests so we basically listen to the needs of the client and customise the offering. Everything supports a less disruptive classification in the future,” adds McDonald.