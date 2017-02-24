  • Home >
  ABS receives first accreditation to assess EU MRV
ABS receives first accreditation to assess EU MRV

ABS has become the first class society to be awarded accreditation to carry out assessments for European Union (EU) Monitoring, Reporting and Verification (MRV) compliance, from Greece’s National Accreditation Body (ESYD).

“As the first accredited class society, ABS is already working with owners and operators to help them verify that their monitoring plans are in compliance with the requirements,” said ABS evp for global marine Kirsi Tikka. “This recognition by the ESYD further demonstrates our leading role in providing EU MRV compliance solutions.” 

Under the EU MRV scheme, as of January 2018 all ships over  5,000 gt will need to report separately for every individual voyage to, within or from an EU (or European Free Trade Association) port. Information required will include: port of departure/arrival, amount and emission factor for each type of fuel consumed in total, CO2 emitted, distance travelled, time spent at sea, cargo carried and transport work.

Once completed, Emission Reports will need to be verified by an accredited body and then submitted to the European Maritime Safety Agency. Before emissions reporting begins, a Monitoring Plan for each ship will also have to be drawn up, verified and awarded a statement of compliance.

All the leading classification societies are currently in the process of seeking accreditation from EU national authorities, in order to be able to verify Monitoring Plans – required as early as this August – and then subsequent Emission Reports.  

Posted 24 February 2017

Bob Jaques

Editor of Seatrade Maritime Review

