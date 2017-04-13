Allseas Pioneering Spirit one of three vessels to lay Baltic Sea gas pipeline

  • Home >
News:Europe

Allseas is to use three pipelaying vessels, including the world’s largest the Pioneering Spirit, for a contract with Nordstream 2 to lay a natural gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea.

Nordstream 2 said it had signed the contract with Allseas for the pipeline on 6 April. The contract follows a Letter of Intent signed in December.

Allseas will use three pipelaying vessels: Pioneering Spirit – the world’s largest construction vessel of, as well as the Solitaire and the Audacia. Pipelay works are to be undertaken in 2018 and 2019.

“The utilisation of the dynamically-positioned pipelay vessels, which are able to carry out precise maneuvering without anchors, should ensure additional environmental protection and safety in the congested Baltic Sea,” Nordstream 2said.

Nordstream 2 will be one of the world’s longest offshore gas pipelines at some 1,200 km running under the Baltic Sea, starting from the coast of Russia and reaching landfall near Greifswald in Germany.

Posted 13 April 2017

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

