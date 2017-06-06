Antwerp, Caofeidian ports to collaborate as part of China’s OBOR initiative

Belgium’s Antwerp Port Authority has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Chinese port of Caofeidian, with the collaboration forming part of China’s ambitious One Belt One Road (OBOR) project.

The MOU was signed in the presence of the prime ministers of Belgium and China at a ceremony held in Val Duchesse castle last Friday.

In order to further boost trade, the two parties will investigate the possibility of establishing a rail connection between Caofeidian and Antwerp. Shipping transport will also be improved thanks to the introduction of a regular liner service.

The agreement also provides for port professionals from Caofeidian to follow a training package later this year developed specially by APEC-Antwerp/Flanders Port Training Centre, the maritime training institute of the port of Antwerp.

Caofeidian is considered young but dynamic port situated in the North of Bohai bay in China. Last year it handled 260m tonnes of freight including 36m tonnes of steel.

Antwerp is the largest steel port in Europe with an extensive range of value-added activities in this specific segment. The volume of steel carried between Caofeidian and Antwerp is between 500,000-700,000 tonnes per year.

The OBOR project aims to improve transport connections between Chinese ports and industrial centres and trade centres in Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

The project broadly comprises a rail aspect which roughly follows the same route as the ancient Silk Road, and a maritime aspect that covers Southeast Asia and countries around the Indian Ocean.