  • Antwerp port container volumes to pass 10m teu in 2016
News:Europe

Belgium’s port of Antwerp will close 2016 with container throughput above 10m teu for the first time in the history of the port, according to Antwerp Port Authority.

Antwerp is projected to record 10.06m teu of throughput for 2016, representing an increase of 4.2% year-on-year.

“With these excellent growth figures Antwerp has further expanded its market share in the Hamburg – Le Havre range. Antwerp has also managed to considerably improve its position in the Far East trade over the past few years, at the expense of its direct competitors Rotterdam and Hamburg,” the port authority said in a statement.

Antwerp Port Authority also pointed out that in 2017, the shipping scene will be dominated by new container alliances such as 2M, Ocean Alliance and THE Alliance, making it more important than ever for ports to secure their place in the respective sailing schedules.

“So far Antwerp has managed very well in this respect,” the port authority stated.

Meanwhile, Antwerp Port Authority will have a new ceo from 1 January 2017, as the current ceo Eddy Bruyninckx will retire after 25 years with the port authority.

Bruyninckx will be succeeded by Jacques Vandermeiren, who until January 2015 was ceo and president of the executive committee of the network operator Elia.

© Copyright 2016 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Posted 29 December 2016
Lee Hong Liang

Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

Published in EuropeContainersPort & LogisticsNews Emails
