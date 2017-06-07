BMT launches affordable vessel performance management system

BMT subsidiary BMT SMART has launched what it calls SMARTNOON which takes the vessel’s noon report as the starting point and adds metocean data, AIS information and BMT SMART’s own analytics to analyse performance without added onboard installations or sensors. The metocean factors that contribute to overall vessel performance such as wind, waves and currents can incorporated into performance analysis.

Peter Mantel, md of BMT SMART said: “We recognise that there are various motivations for vessel performance management. Whether it be centred around fuel efficiency, voyage performance or better reporting across the fleet, SMARTNOON is the perfect first step in the digital revolution for ship owners and operators who may be looking to implement a fully automated fleetwide data collection system.

“By using existing ‘small data’, namely the traditional noon reporting process and aligning with BMT SMART’s unique functionality, we can now bring top-tier performance analysis to new market segments, at near-automatic data logging system resolutions. Our focus is very much centred around outcomes – working closely with the customer to deliver valuable and tangible data insights that they can action.”

With an emphasis on affordability BMT is launching the product at price tag of $50,000 for 50 vessels.