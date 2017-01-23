Bomin expands physical bunker operations in ARA region

Bunker supplier and trader Bomin Group has expanded its physical operations in the ARA (Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp) port region by time chartering two new bunker tankers.

The bunker tankers are of 3,600-dwt and 3,100-dwt carrying capacity with fast pumping rates to maximise speed throughout the delivery process. The vessels, operated out of Antwerp, will also support customers who require bunkers in Rotterdam, Ghent and Vlissingen.

Bomin will provide a range of products in ARA, including 380 cst bunker fuel and distillate fuels of 0.1% sulphur content.

“Both barges have Coriolis Mass Flow Meters installed to guarantee customers receive the quantity of products that they order, and to drive further operational efficiencies,” said Jan Christensen, global head of bunker operations, Bomin.

Bomin launched its physical operation in Antwerp in 2015. The addition of two new bunker tankers in the ARA region follows the launch of physical operations in Singapore and Mauritius in 2016.

As part of the group’s business reform, Bomin last year suspended operations in Estonia and Spain, closed its Rio de Janeiro office, and shut down trading offices in Athens and London.