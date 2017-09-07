Boskalis awarded $50m in marine transport contracts 

Dockwise, a wholly-owned Boskalis subsidiary was awarded a contract by Lamprell Energy for the transportation of 36 jackets from the construction yard in Jebel Ali, United Arab Emirates to Vlissingen, the Netherlands. The jackets will serve as foundations for the East Anglia offshore wind farm development. Two semi-submersible heavy transport vessels will be deployed for this contract.

In addition, Dockwise was awarded a contract by Heerema Marine Contractors for the transportation of the semi-submersible crane vessel Hermod. The Hermod will be loaded onto the Dockwise Vanguard in the port of Rotterdam, the Netherlands and will be transported to Zhoushan, China. Once discharged, the Hermod will be dismantled and recycled at the Zhoushan Changhong International Ship Recycling yard. The loading will take place in the coming days and the vessel is expected to depart shortly thereafter.

Furthermore, Dockwise in partnership with Patriot Shipping received a contract from the US Navy's Military Sealift Command for the transportation of the destroyer USS Fitzgerald. The USS Fitzgerald will be loaded onto the semi-submersible heavy transport vessel Transshelf off the coast of Yokosuka, Japan, and will be transported to the US port of Pascagoula in the Gulf of Mexico. The destroyer was damaged following a collision with a container ship on 17 June 2017. The transport will take place in the fourth quarter of 2017.

And finally, Dockwise, was also awarded a contract by Husky Oil Operations Ltd. for the transportation of the West White Rose Topside from Texas, USA to Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The contract includes the engineering, preparation and execution of the loading, transport and discharge operation of the topside. The topside will be skidded onto a large barge, which in turn will be floated onto the semi-submersible heavy transport vessel Dockwise Vanguard that will transport the cargo to Newfoundland and Labrador. The transport is expected to take place in 2021.