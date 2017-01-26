  • Home >
  • Boskalis subsidiary VBMS awarded $107.5m cabling contract for wind farm
Boskalis subsidiary VBMS awarded $107.5m cabling contract for wind farm

Royal Boskalis Westminster (Boskalis) announced that its subsidiary VBMS has been awarded a cabling contract with a value of approximately $107.5m by ScottishPower Renewables, for the East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm.

Boskalis is a global services provider operating in the dredging, maritime infrastructure and maritime services sectors.

The scope of work for VBMS consists of the supply, installation and burial, as well as termination and testing of 102 66kV inter-array cables. The project execution will commence in the first quarter of 2019 with completion scheduled for mid-2020.

East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm will consist of up to 102 wind turbines, generating an overall capacity of up to 714 megawatts, and will be located approximately 43 km off the Suffolk Coast in the southern North Sea.

Posted 26 January 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Michele Labrut

Americas Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime News

