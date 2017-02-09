  • Home >
  Bourbon laid-up offshore fleet increases to 104 vessels
Offshore vessel owner Bourbon has increased its laid-up fleet to 104 vessels as activity in the deep and shallow water segments continued to decrease in Q4 2016.

Bourbon reported a 23% drop in revenues to EUR1.10bn ($1.17bn) in 2016 compared to EUR1.46bn a year earlier. Fourth quarter revenues fell 5.7% from the preceding quarter to EUR244.4m.

Fourth quarter revenues reflect a further reduction in activity in the deep and shallow offshore segments, a recovery of activity in subsea and, to a lesser extent, the anticipated recovery in crew boats.

In an effort to maximise utilization rates Bourbon increased its number of stacked vessels to 104 by 31 December 2016, excluding crew boats. Despite this average utilization in Q4 excluding crew boats was just 52.1%.

Looking ahead Jacques de Chateauvieux chairman and ceo of Bourbon said: “The rise in oil prices and production limitation agreements are expected to have a favorable effect on oil companies' investments. However, the anticipated effect on offshore activity will be delayed in time, as new investments recovered initially in onshore operations.”

Posted 09 February 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

