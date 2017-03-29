  • Home >
British ports highlight ro-ro services to EU as Brexit talks triggered

British ports want trade facilitation to be central to Brexit negotiations, particularly highlighting ro-ro services to the EU.

With UK PM Theresa May signing the letter that will trigger the process that will formally start the process to leave the EU British Port Association (BPA) chief executive Richard Ballantyne said it was “vital” trade facilitation was given the highest priority.

“Ports provide vital economic gateways and from the point of view of trade and freight flows, probably the lead concern from the ports sector is facilitation, with potential major challenges dealing with HGVs on ro-ro and ferry routes," he said.

Currently ro-ro routes that serve EU ports exclusively are not subject to customs declarations requirements. If this was to change under Brexit it could create bottlenecks at ports.

“The Government has it in its power to design a customs strategy which does not make declarations a condition or entry at port gates or require high numbers of checks on European routes,” Ballantyne said.

Posted 29 March 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

